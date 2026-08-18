No arrests have yet been made.

Forensic investigators at the scene on St Bartholomew's Road, Newham, east London. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A murder investigation is under way after a man in his 40s was found shot dead inside a car in east London.

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Officers were called to St Bartholomew’s Road, Newham, at about 3am on Tuesday and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A crime scene is in place on St Bartholomew’s Road and no arrests have yet been made. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten, leading the investigation, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man who has sadly died. Read more: Emergency response after four people in difficulty in water off Sussex coast Read more: Teen arrested after seriously injuring two-year-old girl with e-bike

A man in his 40s was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Picture: Alamy

“We know this incident will cause concern in the local area, and I want to reassure the community that my team and I are doing everything we can to determine what happened and trace those responsible. “Those in the area will continue to see an increased police presence throughout the day while these inquiries continue. “We are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anything in the early hours of the morning, to please contact us. “Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation.” According to UK Government data there were 32 homicides by shooting in England and Wales between April 2024 and March 2025, accounting for 6% of all homicides. Police cordoned off the entirety of St Bartholomew’s Road and adjacent parts of Central Park Road. A police evidence tent could be seen behind a white Toyota Prius, which had crashed into a black Range Rover.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The white car was damaged on its front left wheel, which had collided with the Range Rover. Three police vans and three forensic services vans were parked on the Barking Road end of the street. Officers wearing blue forensics suits were seen going into the crime scene tent and later emerged carrying folding chairs and bags containing empty plastic bottles and carrier bags. Plain-clothed police officers were seen making door-to-door inquiries on neighbouring streets. Abdul Qadir, director of nearby estate agent ARQ homes, told the Press Association that the white Prius had collided with his black Range Rover. He said: “Just past 3am my car alarm went off. “My daughter heard the car alarm go off and she heard the shots, like a bomb. She heard the impact of two vehicles. And I heard people running off. “It’s the third time my car’s been collided with – so I thought it’s 3am, I’m not going out to investigate. “I just went back to sleep, because I know this happens around here. “Then up to 10 minutes after I heard people gathering. They said someone had been shot.”

Community support officers at the scene. Picture: Alamy