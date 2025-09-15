A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy died following reports of a disturbance "involving a number of people" in Manchester.

The boy was found with stab wounds on Monton Street, Moss Side, at just after 4.30pm on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The perpetrator is currently at large.

Section 60 powers are in place in the area until 5.20pm on Tuesday, allowing officers to stop and search people.

Chief Superintendent David Meeney from the City of Manchester district said: "There is a thorough investigation plan in place as we look to find the perpetrator of this appalling act that has seen a young man lose his life.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic and upsetting incident, and our specially trained officers will be supporting them at this difficult time."