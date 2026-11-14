A murder investigation has been launched in Manchester after a man died from stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Moss Bank, Crumpsall, Manchester at 1.34am on November 14 following paramedic reports of a stabbing.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital, suffering from several stab wounds, but died from his injuries.

According to police, the victim may have been attacked by a number of males in dark clothing and balaclavas who then fled the scene.

Detective Inspector Neil Higginson from the GMP Major Incident Team said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones at this devastating time."

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