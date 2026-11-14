Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Manchester
A 27-year-old died from several stab wounds in the early morning
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A murder investigation has been launched in Manchester after a man died from stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning.
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Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Moss Bank, Crumpsall, Manchester at 1.34am on November 14 following paramedic reports of a stabbing.
A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital, suffering from several stab wounds, but died from his injuries.
According to police, the victim may have been attacked by a number of males in dark clothing and balaclavas who then fled the scene.
Detective Inspector Neil Higginson from the GMP Major Incident Team said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones at this devastating time."
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"This was a shocking and tragic attack which has resulted in a young man losing his life. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and identify everyone involved," said Detective Inspector Higginson.
"There will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and I would like to reassure the community that we are pursuing all available lines of enquiry.”
GMP have asked anyone with information, including eye witnesses, or people with CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area to come forward as a matter of urgency.
Police have said the victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.