The Met Police is investigating the murder of a 62-year-old man at fast food restaurant Burger Maxx in Uxbridge.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to custody, where he remains.

He subsequently died near the scene of the fatal attack at 2:25pm despite the best efforts if paramedics.

They attended alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a 62-year-old man for his injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a fight between two men on High Street Cowley on Friday at approximately 12:27pm.

Detective Inspector Richard Kempshall, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death.

“We have arrested a man and no other suspects are being sought at this time.

“However, we are urging anyone who may have been in the area of Cowley High Street to look at any doorbell or camera footage and share anything that may be of use with police.”

This can be shared and uploaded here.

The victim's family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Any other information can be shared with police by calling 101 or online, quoting CAD 3169/26SEPT.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.