Murder investigation launched following death of woman in Leeds
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe after a young woman was found unconscious in the street
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a young woman in Leeds.
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Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe after a young woman was found unconscious in the street.
She was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment, but was sadly pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.
The woman, believed to be in her mid to late teens, has not been identified at this time.
The force hopes that someone will recognise her based on the following description:
- She is of slim build and has tanned skin.
- She is 5ft 2 inches with green eyes and brown hair with darker roots and blonder ends.
- She has fixed metal braces to her upper and lower teeth.
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Two women aged 18, a man aged 20 and a boy aged 17 have all been arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of murder.
They remain in police custody and the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is carrying out further enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Marc Bowes, said: “This is an extremely complex investigation where a young woman has sadly lost her life.
“We are treating her death as murder and have arrested four people in connection with it.
“Despite carrying out extensive enquiries throughout the course of today we have not yet been able to confirm her identity.
“We hope by releasing these details that someone will recognise who she is and come forward.
“I am also keen to speak to anyone who was in the Kennerleigh Avenue area in the early hours of this morning, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity.”
Anyone that can help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 280 of 28 March.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.