Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe after a young woman was found unconscious in the street

aerial view looking west up the A63 Selby Road across junction 46 of the M1 Motorway towards Colton in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a young woman in Leeds.

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Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe after a young woman was found unconscious in the street. She was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment, but was sadly pronounced deceased shortly afterwards. The woman, believed to be in her mid to late teens, has not been identified at this time. The force hopes that someone will recognise her based on the following description: She is of slim build and has tanned skin.

She is 5ft 2 inches with green eyes and brown hair with darker roots and blonder ends.

She has fixed metal braces to her upper and lower teeth. Read more: French police thwart bombing outside Bank of America in Paris Read more: Half a million gather in London for biggest anti-far right demo, say organisers

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.55am on Saturday to Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe after a young woman was found unconscious in the street. Picture: Google Maps