Murder investigation launched after body of woman in her 70s found in park after a 'number of weeks'
The woman was found in Stanley Park, Liverpool at around 5.25pm on Friday evening
A murder investigation is underway after the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a park where it is believed to have been for a "number of weeks".
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The woman was found in Stanley Park, Liverpool at around 5.25pm on Friday evening.
She is described as white, of small build and with strawberry blonde hair but police have not yet been able to identify the body.
Cops believe the victim may have been there for a number of weeks.
A post-mortem took place today, the results of which have been withheld while the investigation takes place.
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Police leading the murder probe have urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “We understand that this will be distressing and worrying for people to hear and I want the local community to be reassured that we are doing everything in our powers to find the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice.
“We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry, including examining any missing people reports in the Merseyside and wider area, but at this stage we have not been able to identify the woman and would ask for the public’s help by coming forward with any information.
“We know she is a white woman, aged in her 70s, approximately 5ft 2in tall, of small build with strawberry blonde hair.
“When she was found she was wearing a distinctive cerise pink Nike T-shirt.”
LBC has contacted Merseyside Police for further comment.