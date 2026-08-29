A murder investigation is underway after the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a park where it is believed to have been for a "number of weeks".

The woman was found in Stanley Park, Liverpool at around 5.25pm on Friday evening.

She is described as white, of small build and with strawberry blonde hair but police have not yet been able to identify the body.

Cops believe the victim may have been there for a number of weeks.

A post-mortem took place today, the results of which have been withheld while the investigation takes place.

Read more: Murder and attempted murder arrest after man found dead next to seriously injured child

Read more: Man dies after 'train collides with van' near Liverpool