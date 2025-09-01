A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Luton on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Police said that officers were called to Humberstone Road shortly after 6pm following reports of an altercation between two men and a woman.

A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Rachael Glendenning, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "This is an isolated incident, and we would ask the public not to speculate at this time."

"Our officers will be at the scene for a significant period while we carry out our investigation."

Police are appealing for information or witnesses to the incident to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with doorbell, CCTV, or dashcam footage is encouraged to get in touch with Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting Op Farnix.