Tollgate House, Tollgate Gardens, in Maida Vale, where a 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Friday evening. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Emergency services were called to Tollgate House on Maida Vale just after 9:40pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing. Despite the efforts of medics, the man, 40, later died in hospital. Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family at this unimaginably difficult time.