Murder probe underway as man, 40, fatally stabbed in London
Police were called to the scene just after 9:40pm on Friday evening
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.
Emergency services were called to Tollgate House on Maida Vale just after 9:40pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts of medics, the man, 40, later died in hospital.
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.
"Our investigation is continuing at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances around this incident.
"Were you in the area or on Tollgate Gardens on Friday, December 19? Do you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of individuals in the area around the time of the incident?
'If so, please come forward and speak to police. I would also like to thank members of the local community for their patience while our inquires are ongoing, a number of cordons remain in place."
Police say the victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.