Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the neck and found inside a house that had been on fire.

The body of Zbigniew Wasiak, 59, was found by Cambridgeshire Police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers had been called to a bungalow on Wootton Avenue, Peterborough, by the fire service, who were initially contacted at 3.35am to deal with a fire at the property.

A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday after a post-mortem examination found that the victim had died as a result of a single stab wound to the neck.

Police have since charged Michal Pluciennik and Wojcieck Piaseczny, both 35, with murder.

Read more: Clapham shooting victim named by police as family pay tribute

Read more: Footballer jailed for killing cyclist in £200k Mercedes named in club's squad despite being in prison

The pair will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

A 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Peterborough, were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on bail and must return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on November 5 and December 3, respectively.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the force was still trying to establish why the fire was started.

In a previous statement, he said: "We're appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of Wootton Avenue and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

"I understand this is likely to be concerning to the local community, but we believe it to be an isolated incident, and we have extra patrols in the area."