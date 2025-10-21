The singer was killed in a savage prison attack earlier this month after being locked up at Yorkshire's Wakefield Prison over child sex offences.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police investigating the death of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins have made further arrests in connection with his murder.

The disgraced Lostprophets frontman, 48, had his throat slashed by another inmate inside HMP Wakefield last week with the singer declared dead at the scene. Watkins was serving a 35-year sentence for a catalogue of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby. Now, the force has confirmed that two men, aged 23 and 39, have since been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remain in police custody. Read more: How Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins died with ‘target on his back’ - as bandmate breaks silence Read more: Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed by 'brute' already serving time for murder after singer failed to pay 'protection money' Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: "Extensive enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the murder of Ian Watkins and these arrests form part of that.

"Ian Watkins’ family are being updated as the investigation progresses. "However, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage." It comes after Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, were both charged with murder following the attack. Following his death, it was revealed that he sent his secret fiancee a love letters up until the day of his death, telling her, “They won’t keep us apart forever.” Read More: Fearne Cotton 'not sleeping well' and 'feeling a bit wobbly' after paedo ex-boyfriend Ian Watkins killed in prison Behind bars, Watkins developed a disturbing, manipulative relationship with a 30-year-old obsessed fan named Ellie, who he proposed to after convincing her to buy her own engagement ring. It has been revealed that in a birthday card that arrived at her home on the very day he was killed, Watkins wrote: “Duchess. Didn’t think I’d forget your birthday did you. They won’t keep us apart forever. Your Duke. IW.”

Ellie, whose name was changed to anonymity, kept dozens of handwritten letters from the jailed singer, as revealed by The Sun. In what would become one of his final messages, Watkins appeared to predict his fate. “I hate the weekends in here cause we are unlocked all day so you never know what’s going to happen,” he wrote. In one letter, Watkins described in detail a previous attempt on his life in 2023, when he was stabbed and held hostage for six hours by fellow inmates. He wrote: "The whole incident with me was crazy. Stabbed in the neck eight times. Almost died, was touch and go. I had bleeds on the brain and have permanent spinal nerve damage. The weapon went in so far it hit my spine in my neck and scrambled all the nerves." But even while recalling the near-death experience, Watkins couldn’t resist bragging: "Thankfully I’m still really hot. Someone on the wing said I look like Grindelwald the other day from Fantastic Beasts. So whenever I get compared to Johnny Depp it’s always a good day, haha."

Ellie said of the birthday card: “That was the very last contact I had with him and probably the last message he ever sent. I was so excited to get it, but a day later he was dead. I had no idea. I just fell on the floor. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t speak. I was inconsolable.” The 30-year-old from Halifax said she spoke to Watkins almost every day on the phone. The pair first met backstage at a Lostprophets gig in January 2010, when she was just 15. Ellie had been a devoted fan since childhood, but after Watkins’ 2012 arrest on child sex charges, she said she couldn’t listen to his music or look at his pictures. Despite his crimes, she reconnected with him a year later after a fellow fan passed on his prison number. Ellie said she knew of “four or five women who were also visiting him behind bars” and “hundreds more who were sending him letters.” Like them, she admitted she became desperate for his attention and was determined to become his favourite.

West Yorkshire police said that two men aged 43 and 25 had been charged with Watkin's murder. Police said: "Detectives have charged two men with murder after the death of a prisoner at HMP Wakefield on Saturday. "Ian Watkins aged 48 was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning (11 October). "Rashid Gedel aged 25 who self defines as any other black background and Samuel Dodsworth aged 43 who self defines as white British both of HMP Wakefield have both been charged with murder."

