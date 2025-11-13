Robber who fatally kicked and punched pensioner for cottage pie guilty of murder
A robber who fatally kicked, punched and stamped a vulnerable pensioner before taking off with a box of cornflakes and a cottage pie has been found guilty of murder.
Listen to this article
John Mackey, 87, was targeted by unemployed Peter Augustine after he visited a Co-op store in Manor House, north London, on the afternoon of May 6.
A jury sitting at the Old Bailey returned their verdict on Thursday, convicting Augustine of robbery and murder.
The victim's family and loved ones, sitting in the public gallery, erupted in cheers and cried after hearing the verdict.
One of them was heard saying: "Justice, right - that's what we wanted."
Passers-by saw Augustine, 59, attacking Mr Mackey and searching his jacket as he lay on the ground, the Old Bailey was previously told.
Read More: Police motorcyclist cleared of causing great-grandmother's death during Royal escort through London
Read more: Murdered Sara Sharif 'failed by system' and neighbours feared being called racist if they reported abuse
Another member of the public alerted police after she heard a shout of "give me the bag" and saw Mr Mackey lying inert on the pavement, the trial heard.
Mr Mackey, who was bleeding from his head, regained consciousness but was unable to tell officers what had happened.
He was treated in hospital for bleeding on the brain and broken ribs, but died from his injuries two days later.
Police pieced together events from CCTV footage, although the attack itself was not caught on camera, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC previously told the trial.
Mr Mackey had set off from his address shortly after 5pm wearing a distinctive trilby hat, grey mackintosh coat and carrying a walking stick and black bag.
At 5.12pm, he went into the Co-op where he bought cornflakes, an own-brand cottage pie and Mirror newspaper which he put in his bag.
He paid for his goods using a £20 note and put the change of £11.50 in his trouser pocket.
Eighteen minutes later, Augustine began to follow the pensioner.
Mr Mackey then went into Manor Kebab at 5.36pm and bought sausage and chips as the defendant loitered outside, the trial was told.
The victim was last seen on camera at 5.50pm and Augustine reappeared on CCTV three minutes later carrying what looked like the victim's bag, jurors heard.
A later search of the defendant's room uncovered what was left of Mr Mackey's groceries and wrapping from the cottage pie, and sausage and chips.
Augustine was arrested two days after the assault but showed no remorse for his actions while in custody, making a series of threats, acting violently and throwing a hot coffee at an officer, the Metropolitan Police said.
Ms Bickerstaff previously told jurors that Mr Mackey was 5ft 5ins tall and weighed less than nine stone.
She said: "He would have been largely unable to put up any resistance to the attack due to his age and infirmity."
The prosecutor told jurors that at the time, Augustine was living in "reduced circumstances" and was effectively homeless.
She said he had used "extreme force" after he targeted Mr Mackey.
"When the defendant kicked and punched an elderly, vulnerable and largely defenceless man, who was prone on the floor, the Crown says that he intended to cause him really serious harm," Ms Bickerstaff said.
Mr Mackey's family said in a statement: "The level of professionalism, kindness, empathy and support given to us as a family from our first contact, first police officer on the scene Pc Hoyte, to today's conclusion, has been above and beyond.
"Throughout this harrowing experience of the investigation and trial we have felt included and listened to and most importantly from day one a real commitment to getting justice for Uncle John.
"He was the perfect uncle, funny, charming, mysterious and very definitely mischievous, never seen without his trilby hat and always immaculately dressed.
"He was an ally and friend to his 22 nieces and nephews, taking us to see his beloved Arsenal and introducing some of us to pubs around Manor House.
"He would never fail to slip a fiver to you, whispering don't tell your mum and dad.
"He was never happier than when he was with his 10 brothers and sisters, telling stories with lots of laughter always.
"Always a proud Irishman, he lived happily around Finsbury Park for over 65 years, a loved and popular member of his community.
"He will always be remembered with love and a smile."
Acting detective chief inspector John Marriott, who led the investigation, said: "I hope that Augustine's conviction is a small reprieve for the family of John.
"It is a shameful tragedy that John was killed by Augustine, for a mere few bits of shopping.
"He deserved better.
"Augustine's conviction is a testament to the officers who worked incredibly hard to build the evidence against him, which proved his part in John's death."
Augustine will be sentenced on November 28.