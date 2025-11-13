An Old Bailey jury found Peter Augustine guilty of the murder and robbery of the 87-year-old. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Alice Padgett

A robber who fatally kicked, punched and stamped a vulnerable pensioner before taking off with a box of cornflakes and a cottage pie has been found guilty of murder.

John Mackey, 87, was targeted by unemployed Peter Augustine after he visited a Co-op store in Manor House, north London, on the afternoon of May 6. A jury sitting at the Old Bailey returned their verdict on Thursday, convicting Augustine of robbery and murder. The victim's family and loved ones, sitting in the public gallery, erupted in cheers and cried after hearing the verdict. One of them was heard saying: "Justice, right - that's what we wanted." Passers-by saw Augustine, 59, attacking Mr Mackey and searching his jacket as he lay on the ground, the Old Bailey was previously told. Read More: Police motorcyclist cleared of causing great-grandmother's death during Royal escort through London Read more: Murdered Sara Sharif 'failed by system' and neighbours feared being called racist if they reported abuse

Another member of the public alerted police after she heard a shout of "give me the bag" and saw Mr Mackey lying inert on the pavement, the trial heard. Mr Mackey, who was bleeding from his head, regained consciousness but was unable to tell officers what had happened. He was treated in hospital for bleeding on the brain and broken ribs, but died from his injuries two days later. Police pieced together events from CCTV footage, although the attack itself was not caught on camera, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC previously told the trial. Mr Mackey had set off from his address shortly after 5pm wearing a distinctive trilby hat, grey mackintosh coat and carrying a walking stick and black bag. At 5.12pm, he went into the Co-op where he bought cornflakes, an own-brand cottage pie and Mirror newspaper which he put in his bag. He paid for his goods using a £20 note and put the change of £11.50 in his trouser pocket. Eighteen minutes later, Augustine began to follow the pensioner.

