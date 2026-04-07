A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at the viewpoint on Primrose Hill, the Metropolitan Police said.

A murder investigation has been launched after officers were called to the popular north London park, which boasts panoramic views of the capital, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday evening.

A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found by police on nearby Regent’s Park Road with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Read More: Woman spared jail after stabbing friend in boozy argument, leaving him with collapsed lung

Read More: London set to be hotter than Ibiza this week, as temperatures expected to reach 26C