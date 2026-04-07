Man, 21, dead and another wounded after double stabbing at London beauty spot
A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at the viewpoint on Primrose Hill, the Metropolitan Police said.
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A murder investigation has been launched after officers were called to the popular north London park, which boasts panoramic views of the capital, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday evening.
A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found by police on nearby Regent’s Park Road with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
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No arrests have been made, the force said.
Superintendent Matt Cox said: “This is an utterly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones.
“I would like to reassure the local community that the investigation is unfolding at pace and an increased police presence will remain in the area while we carry out enquiries.
“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information that could help my officers to come forward.”
Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to 101, quoting CAD 6448/07Apr or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.