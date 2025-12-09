Murder investigation launched after boy, 15, stabbed to death
Emergency services were called to Westbourne Road in Islington on Tuesday afternoon
A murder probe has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north London.
The teen was attacked at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon on Westbourne Road in Islington.
Medics attended the scene and treated the boy for a stab wound but despite their best efforts, he later died in hospital, police confirmed.
The Met say his family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in the local area, has called on anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
Chief Superintendent Stewart said: "We understand this is incredibly concerning for the community, particularly considering the young age of the victim.
"Officers are in the area carrying out urgent inquiries and cordons remain in place.
"I would urge anyone who saw the incident or has any information to please get in touch with us, or do so anonymously through Crimestoppers."
A scene remains in place on Atlas Mews, Westbourne Road and Arundel Square to ensure officers can continue with their urgent enquiries.