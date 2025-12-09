Emergency services were called to Westbourne Road in Islington on Tuesday afternoon

The boy was stabbed on Westbourne Road in Islington on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

A murder probe has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teen was attacked at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon on Westbourne Road in Islington. Medics attended the scene and treated the boy for a stab wound but despite their best efforts, he later died in hospital, police confirmed. The Met say his family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Read more: Two men charged over 'pepper spray' robbery at Heathrow Airport Read more: 'Weapons-obsessed' teen who threatened to blow up school made stash of firearms and explosives in his bedroom