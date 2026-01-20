A teenage boy has died after he was stabbed in woodland near a park in Guildford, police said.

Officers were called to the area off Lido Road in Stoke Park at around 6.10pm on Monday along with fire and ambulance crews.

Surrey Police said the boy, whose age has not been given, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been told.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Andy Jenkins said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this desperately sad time.

"I know there will be a lot of concern and speculation in the local community following the events of last night.

"I would like to reassure them that our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, gather as much evidence as possible, and identify and bring those responsible to justice.

"Our investigation is still in its early stages, and we are urgently looking to speak to anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries.

"Were you in the area around Lido Road, Parkway, and Stoke Park between 6pm and 6.20pm on Monday 19 January

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area or running from the woods around this time? Any piece of information you have, no matter how small, could be significant."

A police cordon is in place around the wooded area known as Peacock Wood and Wild Wood Adventure, and at the end of the car park on Lido Road.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey Police quoting the reference PR/45260006995 by calling 101 or online, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.