64-year-old Sergei Krajev was taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance, where he later died

Sergei Krajev's family have remembered the bus driver as a "thoughtful, tactful and conscientious person". Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A murder investigation has been launched after a London bus driver died following an assault on Battersea Bridge.

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Sergei Krajev, 64, was taken to hospital by air ambulance in the early hours of Monday after being given first aid by police officers called to the scene. The Metropolitan Police said he was assaulted shortly before 12:30am on Monday following a confrontation on the pavement while his bus was parked at a stop on Battersea Bridge. Mr Krajev died in hospital on Tuesday. Gary Jones, 32, was arrested at the scene. He was later charged with grievous bodily harm at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded in custody. Read more: Shocking moment knife fight breaks out in London park as armed man pinned to ground by sword-wielding attacker Read more: Mayhem at Swatch: Clashes erupt in shopping centres around the world as 'mobs' fight for coveted new limited edition watches

The incident happened on the busy Battersea Bridge. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Jones, of Hospital Bridge Road in Twickenham, is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Monday 15 June. Detective Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Sergei’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic incident. "We recognise the concern this will cause within the local community and among those who work across our public transport network. We want to reassure those impacted that our officers are working closely with Transport for London as part of our investigation. In a tribute, Mr Krajev’s family described him as a “wonderful husband, father, and grandfather”. They said he was “thoughtful, tactful, and conscientious”, and praised his dedication as a bus driver, describing him as “punctual, reliable and willing to help”.

The 64-year-old was taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance. Picture: Alamy