A 66-year-old man has died days after being punched at a village pub.

David Darke, who died in hospital on Saturday, was injured outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21.

Leicestershire Police said a 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police, who were called to the pub at around 9.45pm last Sunday, said: “The victim was outside The Crown public house when he was punched, sustaining a serious head injury.

“Sadly, the victim, 66-year-old David Darke, passed away at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham today.”

