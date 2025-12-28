Murder probe follows death of man punched at village pub
A 66-year-old man has died days after being punched at a village pub.
David Darke, who died in hospital on Saturday, was injured outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21.
Leicestershire Police said a 26-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police, who were called to the pub at around 9.45pm last Sunday, said: “The victim was outside The Crown public house when he was punched, sustaining a serious head injury.
“Sadly, the victim, 66-year-old David Darke, passed away at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham today.”
Detective Inspector Kevin Hames, of the East Midlands Special Operation Murder Investigation Team, said: “The initial investigation resulted in us identifying several witnesses and examining CCTV from the area.
“Those inquiries will continue and the suspect will be re-interviewed by detectives.
“It is an extremely difficult time for Mr Darke’s family and specialist officers are supporting them.”