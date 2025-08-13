The incident took place at the petrol station in Wakefield. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally shot outside a petrol station in Wakefield.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at around 9.43pm on Tuesday, with the suspected gunman leaving the scene in a distinctive vehicle displaying "cloned license plates". West Yorkshire Police said officers arrived to find a man in his 50s was "seriously injured," after "a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road", Wakefield, close to the BP petrol station. The force said it believed the vehicle used in the offence was “on false plates and was stolen in a burglary in Castleford on August 3”. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. Read more: Police told to reveal ethnicity of suspects after cover up claims Read more: 'Bring peace to Europe again': JD Vance hails Trump's mission during UK visit ahead of Alaska summit

The vehicle police are hunting is thought to be a stolen RAV4. Police are now appealing for anyone who has information or dash cam footage to come forward. Picture: Police handout

Police confirmed the victim as a 50-year-old man who was living in the local area. Footage of the incident shows the distinctive Toyota RAV4 vehicle turn around at the garage moments before the fatal shot was fired, before speeding off in the direction it had arrived from. The force highlighted that the vehicle is thought to have been stolen in a recent burglary, with the Toyota fitted with "bull lights on the roof above the windshield”. The man’s immediate family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The force are now urging anyone with dash-cam footage or further information to come forward. Police said the vehicle involved is "believed to be a blue/grey-coloured Toyota RAV4 with a grey trim, displaying cloned plates FV53FXT.

Murder probe launched after man in his 50s fatally shot at petrol station as 'gunman' flees in stolen car on 'fake plates'. Picture: Google