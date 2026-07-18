A murder investigation has been launched after firearms officers attended reports of an altercation outside a property in Newport.

Police, including specially trained firearms officers, attended the property on St Vincent Road in the early hours of Saturday, Gwent Police said.

A woman, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short distance away near Chepstow Road, according to the force.

Her family have been informed.

A 66-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said on Saturday afternoon.

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