A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s died following a stabbing in Birmingham.

Armed police were called after a man was seriously injured in a lunchtime stabbing.

A nearby nursery in Bridge Road, Alum Rock, was placed in lockdown after witnesses saw a man stabbing another man in the street shortly after midday on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday evening a murder investigation has since been launched as the man later died.

A woman also suffered injuries that were not life threatening or changing, West Midlands Police said.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the stabbing and remains in custody.

