Murder probe launched after man dies in stabbing near Birmingham nursery
A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s died following a stabbing in Birmingham.
Armed police were called after a man was seriously injured in a lunchtime stabbing.
A nearby nursery in Bridge Road, Alum Rock, was placed in lockdown after witnesses saw a man stabbing another man in the street shortly after midday on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday evening a murder investigation has since been launched as the man later died.
A woman also suffered injuries that were not life threatening or changing, West Midlands Police said.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the stabbing and remains in custody.
Detective Superintendent James Munro said earlier on Tuesday: “We believe this to be a contained incident with a man in custody.
We are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to a number of people in the area, but would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch.
“We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is and we will have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the log number 2105 of March 3, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a trauma team and the air ambulance were sent to the scene after multiple 999 calls were received.
A spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a man with serious injuries and administered advanced life support on scene.
“A second patient, a woman, was treated for less serious injuries.”