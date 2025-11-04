Murder probe launched after pensioner found stabbed to death in quiet village
A murder probe has been launched after a pensioner was found stabbed to death at home in a quiet village.
A man in his 20s has been arrested after the 70-year-old was found at a property in Bowthorpe, Norfolk, on Monday.
Police attended the address on Layer Close at around 4:45am after neighbours reported a disturbance at the scene.
The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
It is believed the suspect and victim were known to each other.
Det Chief Insp Kev Barber said: “Detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances of what happened this morning.
“We can confirm those involved are known to one another and there isn’t any wider risk to the public.
“I understand this news is shocking and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.
“I’d ask that if anyone has information that may be able to help our investigation to please share this with us.”