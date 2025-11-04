A murder probe has been launched after a pensioner was found stabbed to death at home in a quiet village.

A man in his 20s has been arrested after the 70-year-old was found at a property in Bowthorpe, Norfolk, on Monday.

Police attended the address on Layer Close at around 4:45am after neighbours reported a disturbance at the scene.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

