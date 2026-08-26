Cleveland Police said it was "keeping an open mind and cannot rule out any links to wider organised crime"

Emergency services at the scene as a murder investigation has been launched after two people died in a house fire at a property on Birchington Avenue, Grangetown near Middlesbrough. . Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A murder investigation has been launched after two people have died in a house fire believed to be linked to Saturday's fatal A66 crash.

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Cleveland Police officers were called to the property in Grangetown, Middlesbrough, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The force said it was investigating what had happened but was "keeping an open mind and cannot rule out any links to wider organised crime at this time". A woman remains in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle in a critical condition, and a further three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They are currently receiving treatment in hospital. The fire happened at a property on Birchington Avenue, about two miles from the A66 crash that killed five young men and two police officers in the early hours of Saturday morning. Read more: Investigations into A66 crash continue as total arrests reach 17 Read more: 'It gives cars a bad name': James May defends social media's role in promoting dangerous driving following A66 tragedy

Cleveland Police said they “cannot rule out any links to wider organised crime at this time”. Picture: Alamy

Officers were called to the street just before 5.30am on Wednesday, with two people later confirmed dead. Redcar and Cleveland Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Emily Harrison, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in the deaths of a number of people this morning, and their families are being supported by specially trained officers. “We are working to establish the circumstances of exactly what has happened, but we are keeping an open mind and cannot rule out any links to wider organised crime at this time. “We will have a high visibility presence in the Grangetown area as this investigation progresses, and to provide reassurance to local communities, who will no doubt be impacted by this tragic incident. “We encourage anyone who has concerns, or who may have information regarding the incident in the early hours of this morning, to approach one of our officers or to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The fire happened at a property on Birchington Avenue, about two miles from the A66 crash that killed five young men and two police officers in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy