A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died in a fall from a block of flats in Southampton.

Emergency services were called at 2.43pm on Thursday to an address on Cuckmere Lane in the Hampshire port city following reports that a woman had fallen from the flats, police said.

The 25-year-old woman who was found with significant injuries died in hospital on Friday.

Police said they are looking for a man who they believe was at the address when the fatal fall happened.