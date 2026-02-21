A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Smethwick.

West Midlands Police was called to the scene outside a mosque on Oldbury Road due to reports of disorder just before 9pm on Friday, February 21.

An 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries and tragically died.

Two other men - aged 19 and 22 - were taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

At this stage the incident is not being treated as religiously or racially aggravated but police are working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved.

