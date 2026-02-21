Murder investigation launched after teenager stabbed to death in mosque car park
At this stage the incident is not being treated as religiously or racially aggravated.
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Smethwick.
Listen to this article
West Midlands Police was called to the scene outside a mosque on Oldbury Road due to reports of disorder just before 9pm on Friday, February 21.
An 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries and tragically died.
Two other men - aged 19 and 22 - were taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.
At this stage the incident is not being treated as religiously or racially aggravated but police are working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved.
Read more: Owner of animal rescue where 41 dead dogs were found jailed for five years
Read more: Funeral directors jailed for keeping man's body in office while telling family he’d been cremated
West Midlands Police have said they are reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area.
A worshipper described the moment they were told to get back inside the mosque following the fatal stabbing outside.
The 52-year-old told Birmingham Mail: “The police said ‘go back inside the mosque.’
“They sealed it off and the police said we could walk out but we couldn’t get our cars.
“It was roughly around 9.40pm.
"We were very panicked, we were shocked. I walked home last night."
A statement by the police said: "We would urge witnesses or people with information, including mobile phone or dashcam footage, to please contact us on 101 quoting log number 4896 of 20 February.
"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
"We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is and we will have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the community."