A murder investigation has been launched The bodies of three people have been found inside a family home in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

“The cause of death has not yet been formally established and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Mid & East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent William Calderwood, said: “The bodies of a male and two females were discovered at a home on the Old Cullybackey Road at around 9am this morning, Monday July 13.

A senior officer said there was no “ongoing risk” to the public and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

A PSNI spokesperson said the three people were related and were found inside the family home.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is investigating the circumstances after the trio were found dead on Monday morning in the Old Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena.

“As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, and I would ask that the public avoid speculation.”

He added: “However, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk, and at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with the family and friends of those who have died.”

Local political representatives have described a tragedy and a local community in shock.

North Antrim MP and TUV leader Jim Allister said in a statement: “The triple deaths in Ballymena are a tragedy causing great shock in the community.

“Though details remain scant, clearly there are family and friends who have suffered huge loss.

“The police has confirmed to me there is no extant risk in the community and no further persons are being sought.

“Sincere condolences to all affected.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of three members of one family in Ballymena.

“My immediate thoughts are with their wider family and friends. Their grief will be immeasurable right now.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately and assist with its investigation.”

Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland added: “While details continue to emerge about this incident, it is clear there has been a tragedy.

“The community in Ballymena is in shock already and my thoughts are with everyone affected by what will be an incredibly distressing time, particularly the family and friends of the deceased.

“I have spoken to police, will need time to investigate this matter and I urge anyone with information on it to give it to them immediately.”