A scene of crime officer at the house in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick, Co Down, where Stephen Brannigan was found. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A man who was killed in Co Down has been described by his family as a "beloved" father and grandfather.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was in his 50s, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon. Police are investigating if his death is linked to an attack on a priest in the town, Fr John Murray. A 30-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 30-year-old man remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder after Mr Brannigan was found dead at an address in Marian Park at about 12pm on Sunday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In a statement, Mr Brannigan’s family said: "In the midst of our shock, pain and total heartbreak at the news of the brutal murder of our beloved dad, grandad, son and brother Stephen yesterday, we want to convey our sincere thanks to all those who have surrounded us with such love and care in the hours that have followed. "We want to express our particular thanks to those who organised and gathered for the beautiful prayer vigil in St Brigid’s Church in the town on Sunday evening. "It means so much to us at this difficult time and reflects the very special people who make up the Marian Park and wider Downpatrick community." The family said they wanted to convey their concern for Fr Murray, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Read more: Priest in 'serious condition' after being hit with bottle minutes before Mass service Read more: Murder arrest as man found dead in home and priest hit in head with bottle - as police believe incidents 'connected'

Download the all new LBC app. Picture: Global

The statement added: "Fr John is highly respected by our family and by all in our community. "It is so typical of his kindness that he was willing to reach out in trust to someone he believed was in distress, despite the obvious risk to himself. "With so many others, we pray for his full recovery and thank him for his own prayers for us which he has conveyed through the priests of the parish.

Father John Murray was struck on the head at St Patrick’s Church. Picture: St Patrick's Church