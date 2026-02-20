Two people have been charged with murder after a three-year-old boy died, the Metropolitan Police said.

Isiayah Henry, from Woolwich, south-east London, died on January 19, weeks after he was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police had been called to hospital on January 3 after concerns were raised about the boy, and a criminal investigation was launched.

On Friday, Tanisha Henry, 28, of Woolwich, and Mikael Williams, 30, of Southwark, south-east London, were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

They will appear at Woolwich Crown Court on April 22.

Isiayah's family have been told and are receiving support from specialist officers.