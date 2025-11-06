Man who killed 'Good Samaritan' after ploughing into him with car during wedding brawl jailed for at least 26 years
Hassan Jhangur ploughed into Chris Marriott as he aided the woman in the street
Hassan Jhangur, who murdered father-of-two Chris Marriott by running him over as he helped a woman lying injured in the street, has been jailed for life.
Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Jhangur was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 26 years on Thursday.
The widow of Chris Marriott told a court he “had a compassionate heart and loved helping, supporting and empowering others”.
Jhangur, 25, killed Mr Marriott when he ploughed his car into the middle of a wedding brawl in Sheffield just after Christmas, in 2023.
Using his Seat Ibiza as a weapon, the 25-year-old drove into Mr Marriott after a fight broke out between two families at his sister's wedding reception.
The devout Christian had stopped to help an injured woman – Jhangur’s sister – as he passed the mayhem while out on a post-Christmas walk with his family.
A number of other people were injured by the car – including off-duty midwife Alison Norris, who had also gone to help, and Jhangur’s own mother and sister.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how the defendant then got out of the Seat Ibiza and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times.
On Thursday, Bryony Marriott wiped away tears as she read a personal statement to the court.
She said: “Chris was genuine, kind and loving.
“He was reliable, trustworthy, affectionate and gentle.”
Mrs Marriott said: “Chris was someone people felt comfortable and safe with, and was great at being a friend.”
And she said: “Chris was a man of faith, and his love for God and for people shone through in what he devoted his time to.
“He had a compassionate heart and loved helping, supporting and empowering others.”
Mr Marriott, who was out with his family on a post-Christmas walk, saw Nafessa Jhangur lying in the road and decided, “fatefully”, to see whether he could help, while his wife and children returned home.
Ms Norris, who was also out walking with her partner and children, did the same thing.
The court heard Jhangur had been told about his sister being injured, and arrived at the scene in a Seat Ibiza, driving into Hasan Khan’s father, Riasat Khan, who was standing in the middle of the road talking to a 999 call operator.
The Seat then hit a group of four people in the road – Nafeesa Jhangur, Ambreen Jhangur, Ms Norris and Mr Marriott – before coming to a stop in a nearby front garden.
Mr Pitter said Jhangur got out of the car while the engine was still running and stabbed Hasan Khan multiple times to the left side of his head and to his chest, with a knife he had taken with him.