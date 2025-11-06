Hassan Jhangur ploughed into Chris Marriott as he aided the woman in the street

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hassan Jhangur, who murdered father-of-two Chris Marriott by running him over as he helped a woman lying injured in the street, has been jailed for life.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Jhangur was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 26 years on Thursday. The widow of Chris Marriott told a court he “had a compassionate heart and loved helping, supporting and empowering others”. Jhangur, 25, killed Mr Marriott when he ploughed his car into the middle of a wedding brawl in Sheffield just after Christmas, in 2023.

Using his Seat Ibiza as a weapon, the 25-year-old drove into Mr Marriott after a fight broke out between two families at his sister's wedding reception. The devout Christian had stopped to help an injured woman – Jhangur's sister – as he passed the mayhem while out on a post-Christmas walk with his family. A number of other people were injured by the car – including off-duty midwife Alison Norris, who had also gone to help, and Jhangur's own mother and sister.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the defendant then got out of the Seat Ibiza and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times. On Thursday, Bryony Marriott wiped away tears as she read a personal statement to the court. She said: “Chris was genuine, kind and loving. “He was reliable, trustworthy, affectionate and gentle.” Mrs Marriott said: “Chris was someone people felt comfortable and safe with, and was great at being a friend.” And she said: “Chris was a man of faith, and his love for God and for people shone through in what he devoted his time to. “He had a compassionate heart and loved helping, supporting and empowering others.”