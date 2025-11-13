Tragic schoolgirl Sara Sharif was failed by officials who went to the wrong home days before her murder, and neighbours who didn’t report abuse for fear of being labelled racist

Sara Sharif was murder by her father in Surrey back in 2023. Picture: Surrey Police

By Rebecca Henrys

Murdered 10-year-old Sara Sharif was “failed by the safeguarding system” in multiple ways throughout her short life, according to a review which said her father’s domestic abuse had been overlooked and underestimated.

The report into numerous missed opportunities concluded that while a "great deal of information" was available to various authorities, even safeguarding professionals appeared to have been "groomed and manipulated" by her killer father, Urfan Sharif. Sara, who was found dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023, suffered what was described as "horrific abuse" at the hands of Sharif and her stepmother, Beinash Batool. Sharif and Batool were jailed for life with minimum terms of 40 years and 33 years respectively in December last year, after being found guilty of her murder. Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years. The review, commissioned by Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership, also found wide-ranging failings by a number of authorities. It also found that neighbours of the family were scared to report "concerns about what they heard" in the Sharif household for fear of being labelled racist on social media. Neighbours " feared being branded as being racist, especially on social media," the authors of the report wrote. "While understanding their point of view, this is concerning that race was a bar to reporting possible child abuse and it needs to be overcome."

Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

Their trial heard how Sharif had repeated contact with Surrey social services before he was charged with murdering his daughter. The review into the handling of Sara’s care by various different services including police, health, social care and education, said she had been “a victim of domestic abuse from birth onwards”. While she was described as a “beautiful little girl, full of personality with a lovely smile”, her “reality was day to day abuse which became normalised”, persuaded by her father and stepmother “that she deserved the treatment being meted out to her”, the report said. Known as a local child safeguarding practice review, the report described the little girl’s family life as “complicated” and stated that those convicted over her death were “ultimately responsible”. But the 62-page review, published on Thursday, said there were “many points at which different action could, and we suggest, should, have been taken” and that Sara “was not protected from abuse and torture”.

Sara Sharif died after a horrifying campaign of abuse. Picture: Handout

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the review “rightly highlights the glaring failures and missed opportunities across all agencies which led to Sara’s death”. Surrey County Council said it was “deeply sorry” and insisted it has taken “robust action to address” failings and will continue to work to implement all of the review’s recommendations. The seriousness and significance of Urfan Sharif’s domestic abuse was “overlooked, not acted on and underestimated by almost all professionals” involved with Sara and her family, the report said. Sara was placed on a child protection plan before she was even born, and family court hearings followed, with the council beginning proceedings to have her taken into care soon after her birth. In her short life, she moved from the care of both parents, to living with her mother, Olga, and having only supervised contact with her father after his domestic abuse. But, in 2019, after Sharif alleged Sara had been abused in her birth mother’s care, she was placed with her father and stepmother – a pair the review described as a “lethal combination” who “should never have been trusted” to look after her.

Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented. Picture: Surrey Police