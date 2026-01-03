Police are searching for two prisoners who absconded from HMP Leyhill on New Year's Day.

Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne are understood to have left the prison in South Gloucestershire around 5-8pm on Thursday 1 January.

Both men have a history of violent offences, with Armstrong convicted of murder.

A third prisoner who is suspected of having absconded at the same time was arrested today.

Anyone who sees the two men are urged to please call 999 right away.

More to follow.