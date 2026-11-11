A drill rapper serving life behind bars for murder sent a chilling social media warning to Russell Brand after he was imprisoned for over ten years this week.

Terngu Agera is serving a 30-year sentence for killing builder Zydrunas Laurinavicius by knifing him in the chest while robbing him of his counterfeit Rolex watch in London in 2014.

Agera, now 35, was jailed in 2015 for life with a minimum term of 30 years.

He posted on Snapchat from behind bars: "Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you son." Phones are banned inside jail.

Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth where he will be for a time before being moved to the prison where he will serve the majority of his term.