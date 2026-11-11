'We'll be seeing you, son': Murderer issues chilling threat to Russell Brand from behind bars
A drill rapper serving life behind bars for murder sent a chilling social media warning to Russell Brand after he was imprisoned for over ten years this week.
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Terngu Agera is serving a 30-year sentence for killing builder Zydrunas Laurinavicius by knifing him in the chest while robbing him of his counterfeit Rolex watch in London in 2014.
Agera, now 35, was jailed in 2015 for life with a minimum term of 30 years.
He posted on Snapchat from behind bars: "Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you son." Phones are banned inside jail.
Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth where he will be for a time before being moved to the prison where he will serve the majority of his term.
Mr Laurinavicius was targeted for his watch and work back outside St Mary’s High School in Hendon, north London, 12 years ago.
Read more: Russell Brand was kicked out of Jemima Goldsmith’s house after reports of an assault, police confirm
He was walking home with his father, 67, who looked on in horror as his son was attacked.
Agera and another man, Stephen Lansana, 35, were both convicted of murder and robbery.
Metropolitan Police Det Insp Jamie Stevenson described the attack as 'a horrific, unprovoked attack on an honest, hardworking man returning home from work in the middle of the day'.
A Prison Service spokesman said: "It’s completely unacceptable for offenders to use social media from prison and those caught breaking the rules face tough punishments.
"We take these matters seriously and will take appropriate action, which is why we're reinvesting around £75million in physical security measures to clamp down on illicit items."
Brand, 51, was jailed for ten years and six months at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.