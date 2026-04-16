Sean Jefferson repeatedly assaulted his daughter when he lost his temper, Stafford Crown Court heard

Sean Jefferson has been jailed for life after he murdered his five-week-old daughter by causing her a brain injury and more than 40 rib fractures in repeated assaults when he lost his temper. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

A father who murdered his five-week-old daughter by causing her a brain injury and more than 40 rib fractures in repeated assaults when he lost his temper has been jailed for life.

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Both of baby Darcy-Leigh Jefferson’s legs were also fractured in the 10 days before she died on March 29 2022, a seven-week trial at Stafford Crown Court heard. Her father, 35-year-old Sean Jefferson, who was found guilty of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was handed a minimum term of 22 years on Thursday. Darcy-Leigh’s cocaine-taking mother, Amy Clark, 34, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of causing or allowing serious harm to a child after charges of murder and manslaughter against her were dropped by prosecutors during the trial. Clark, who was cleared of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Read more: Church warden jailed for life over murder of university lecturer Peter Farquhar has conviction quashed Read more: British-born man accused of shooting and killing two women in US

Darcy-Leigh's mother Amy Clark was sentenced to seven years in prison. Picture: Staffordshire Police

A woman in the public gallery called Clark “scum” when her sentence was passed by the judge. Sentencing Jefferson, of Birch Court, Walsall, judge Mrs Justice Brunner KC said: “The death of a young child is a terrible tragedy. Darcy-Leigh should have had a long life being loved by her family and friends. “You have deprived her of her life and you have deprived others the pleasure of getting to know her and sharing their life.” She added: “As her father, you had significant caring responsibilities and you were a person she was entitled to look to for love and protection.” The judge said she was satisfied that Jefferson lost his temper when he inflicted the injuries on his baby. The trial heard Darcy-Leigh, who was born five weeks premature on February 20 2022, had been “physically assaulted on a repeated basis” and had a total of 47 rib fractures when she died of a brain injury two days after being taken to hospital on March 27 that year.

The sentencing follows a seven-week trial at Stafford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

When Darcy-Leigh was born by caesarean section just weeks before, she weighed about four pounds. Prosecution counsel Harpreet Sandhu KC said the “catastrophic” injury to Darcy-Leigh’s head had been caused by her being shaken violently or having her head struck against a surface. The court heard the fatal attack must have taken place between 7am and 7:18am on March 27 after Jefferson took Darcy-Leigh downstairs at their former home in Hudson Drive in Burntwood, Staffordshire. Richard Atkins KC, defending Jefferson, said the murder was not premeditated, adding: “What happened would have happened through temper and frustration.” During the trial, Mr Sandhu told the jury Clark was living at a “tidy and well-presented” home and gave the impression of being a mother who was in control while hiding the fact she took cocaine and drank a lot of alcohol.

Staffordshire Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service on Sunday 27 March 2022, which was Mother’s Day, after Darcy fatally collapsed. Picture: Alamy