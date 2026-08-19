The 51-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for murdering three members of her estranged husband’s family after feeding them a meal containing death-cap mushrooms

By Georgia Bell

The lawyers of Australian Mushroom killer Erin Patterson claimed on Wednesday that there had been a “catastrophic” failure of the justice system in an attempt to appeal her conviction.

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Patterson’s defence have argued that putting the trial’s jurors in the same hotel as police and prosecution officials undermined the integrity of the verdict. The 51-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for murdering three members of her estranged husband’s family after feeding them a meal containing death-cap mushrooms. Patterson appeared by video link as her lawyers, Richard Edney and Veronika Drago, presented seven grounds to the Victorian Court of Appeal. They emphasised the issue of the accommodation arrangement for the jurors in Morwell, who were briefly staying in the same hotel as people connected to the prosecution. Read more: Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson killed my wife, but I forgive her, sole survivor tells hearing Read more: Australian mushroom murderer launches appeal against sentence

The arrangement was described as “catastrophic” by Mr Edney, who argued it could have had a “subconscious influence” on jurors and created a “fundamental irregularity” in the legal process. He emphasised the importance of justice being done in “perhaps one of the most high-profile criminal trials this state has ever had”. The argument has been dismissed by the director of public prosecutions, Brendan Kissane KC, who said there was no evidence of contact between jurors and prosecution figures. “There is actually no substance to it,” he said. “Far from being some sort of catastrophic failure,” he added, “there’s no evidence in our submission to support this ground.” Mr Kissane pointed out that jurors were kept on a separate floor with a separate dining area, while jury-keepers were sworn to prevent improper communication.