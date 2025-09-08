Erin Patterson, 50, was found guilty of murdering Don and Gail Patterson, the parents of her estranged husband Simon Patterson, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson in July. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The 'mushroom murderer' - who killed three relatives with a toxic beef wellington - has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years.

Erin Patterson, 50, was found guilty of murdering Don and Gail Patterson, the parents of her estranged husband Simon Patterson, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson in July. On Monday, she received a life sentence from Justice Christopher Beale, who described her crimes as "horrendous", during a live broadcast in the Victorian Supreme Court. The defendant was also been convicted by a jury of attempting to murder Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, during an 11-week trial. Patterson served up the poisoned beef Wellington meal to her parents-in-law and her estranged husband's aunt and uncle at her home in July 2023. Wilkinson, a pastor, offered Patterson forgiveness for trying to murder him during an emotional victim impact statement in a pre-sentencing hearing last month.

(From left to right) Don Patterson, Gail Patterson, Heather Wilkinson and Ian Wilkinson. Picture: Facebook

While he was "compelled to seek justice" for the murder victims, Patterson said he bore no ill will and he "prayed" the killer would use her time in custody to reform. Simon Patterson said his 16-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter had been robbed of "the kind of relationship with their mother that every child yearns for". The prosecution and defence agreed Patterson should receive a life sentence for her crimes, but clashed on the matter of parole. While prosecutors had called for no prospect of parole, Patterson's defence barrister said her fame meant she was spending 22 hours locked in her cell.

Judge Beale said that Patterson will likely “remain a notorious prisoner for many years to come” and remain at “serious risk” from other prisoners. Picture: Getty