California officials have urged people against foraging wild mushrooms after a spike in poisoning cases has left at least one person dead.

Over the past couple of weeks, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said 21 people had been treated by doctors after experiencing life-threatening conditions, including acute liver injury and liver failure, from consuming toxic mushrooms, including the death cap variety.

Several of these patients were admitted into intensive care units, with an adult and a child potentially needing a liver transplant. To date, there has been one confirmed adult death.

The CDPH said the increased in amatoxin poisoning between mid-November and early December had been linked to the consumption of foraged wild mushrooms where toxic varieties had been mistaken for edible ones.

Now, it has advised against all wild mushroom foraging, adding that rain fall in autumn and winter months create the ideal conditions for the growth of death cap mushrooms.

