The case concerns a five year contract signed in return for a £250,000 fee and commission on ticket sales

A picture of the Live Nation building - as the company is sued for £1 million at the high court. Picture: Bruno Coelho/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The owner of a Cornwall concert venue that has hosted gigs by artists including Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim and McFly, is suing part of entertainment company Live Nation for more than £1 million, claiming it failed to host enough concerts there.

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WV Leisure, which owns and runs The Wyldes near Bude, claimed in High Court documents that it signed a deal with Live Nation Music UK, which is part of Live Nation Entertainment, in 2023 to produce at least eight concerts a year at the site. The contract, that spans a five year period from 2024, was signed in return for a £250,000 fee and commission on ticket sales. But the firm’s lawyers claim Live Nation only produced six concerts in 2024, including those by Simple Minds, Anne-Marie and James Arthur, before ending the deal last year. The company is now seeking at least £1,007,789.97 in damages for breach of contract. Read more: How did Nicki Minaj go from anti-Trump rapper to MAGA cheerleader? Read more: Ali G movie to be dumped on streaming this week after bad reviews and box office failure

The Royal Courts of Justice or Law Courts which houses the High Court where the case is taking place. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

Live Nation, which is yet to file a defence to the claim, has been approached for comment. Barrister Oliver Phillips, for WV Leisure, said that as well as failing to produce the number of concerts required under the deal, Live Nation also failed to produce and promote them with “reasonable care and skill”. He said that this included booking Simple Minds and Anne-Marie on consecutive nights in June 2024, despite it being “necessary to select and book artists with similar fanbases for sequential nights in order to attract audience members who would wish to attend both concerts”. Live Nation also booked Jess Glynne and James Arthur back to back in the same month “despite there being little or no overlap between the target audience for those two artists”, the barrister continued.

The Wyldes Festival, Near Bude, Cornwall, 21st July, 2024. Picture: Natasha Quarmby/Alamy