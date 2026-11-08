Musician Richard Lloyd, founding member of Television, dies aged 75
Television guitarist Richard Lloyd has died aged 75, a post on his former band’s social media has confirmed.
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A post on Television’s X account said: “We are so very sad that Richard Lloyd has today passed away at the age of 75."
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Pennsylvania-born guitarist for Television, a band formed in New York City in 1973, died following a battle with bile duct cancer, which he was diagnosed with in March this year.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, his family said that “his loving wife Sheila and his dog Willie Mays were with him at the end” as he passed away at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
With Television, Lloyd’s angular guitar style helped shape what would become the post-punk and indie movements, with bands such as Pixies, Sonic Youth and Gang of Four citing them as an influence.
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Television recorded just two studio albums during their peak in the 1970s, including 'Marquee Moon' (1977) and 'Adventure' (1978).
'Marquee Moon' is considered one of the most influential guitar-driven albums in rock history.
Former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr paid tribute to Lloyd in an Instagram post, writing: “RIP Richard Lloyd. A seeker and finder and a true inspiration, with and without the guitar.”
Television are best known for their 10-minute epic Marquee Moon, from the album of the same name, which reached number 30 in the UK singles chart and is known for its repetitive guitar riff.
They were one of the first punk bands to play at the legendary CBGB’s club in New York, which would go on to launch the careers of bands such as Blondie and Patti Smith.
Alongside Lloyd's work with the band, he also released nine studio albums beginning with 1979’s 'Alchemy'.