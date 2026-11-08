Television guitarist Richard Lloyd has died aged 75, a post on his former band’s social media has confirmed.

Richard Lloyd, co-founder of the new wave post-punk band Television died on 7 November 2026. Picture: John Bentley/Alamy

By Antonia Vlad

A post on Television’s X account said: “We are so very sad that Richard Lloyd has today passed away at the age of 75."

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Pennsylvania-born guitarist for Television, a band formed in New York City in 1973, died following a battle with bile duct cancer, which he was diagnosed with in March this year. In a statement to Rolling Stone, his family said that “his loving wife Sheila and his dog Willie Mays were with him at the end” as he passed away at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With Television, Lloyd’s angular guitar style helped shape what would become the post-punk and indie movements, with bands such as Pixies, Sonic Youth and Gang of Four citing them as an influence. Read more: Return of indie: Soaring album sales and packed festivals mark guitar music's comeback Read more: Music venue suing Live Nation for more than £1 million over failure to host enough concerts

Richard Lloyd passed on Saturday morning at his house in Chattanooga, Tennessee, surrounded by his wife and dog. Picture: Roberta Bayley/Getty

Television recorded just two studio albums during their peak in the 1970s, including 'Marquee Moon' (1977) and 'Adventure' (1978). 'Marquee Moon' is considered one of the most influential guitar-driven albums in rock history. Former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr paid tribute to Lloyd in an Instagram post, writing: “RIP Richard Lloyd. A seeker and finder and a true inspiration, with and without the guitar.”