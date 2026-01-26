But I’ve also had a second professional life, one that has often been unknown to colleagues.

Performing as Candy Rose, I have mirrored my corporate career with that of a successful independent music artist. I’ve performed internationally, had my music licensed across advertising, television, and films, and seen it streamed hundreds of thousands of times across platforms.

Like many artists, I want my music to be heard. Platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music are currently the primary way to reach audiences at scale. But it’s no secret that their treatment of artists, particularly independent ones, has been lacklustre at best.

The current system is structurally unfair to many artists (independent and signed alike) while big tech and record labels continue to extract value at scale. A model in which millions of streams still fail to generate sustainable income for creators is neither healthy nor sustainable.

I say this not only as an artist who has experienced these challenges firsthand, but through my corporate career building and advising finance and fintech teams in regulated environments where transparency, accountability, and trust are non-negotiable. When incentives are misaligned, systems eventually break.

The music industry, as it stands, is not sustainable. Its incentives are misaligned. Like nearly every industry, the emergence of the internet rapidly changed music, without time to put in place a fair framework. This has impacted more than just musicians' bank balances - it has driven a wider cultural shift.

Big tech’s control of the industry means less money for artists, fewer people picking up instruments, fewer live performances, and increasingly fewer venues. It’s a trickle-down effect.

Now is the time to change the model.

As in other industries, I’ve long been a proponent of subscription-based platforms that support artists individually. This would mean more than greater financial support. It would also strengthen musician-fan relationships, creating spaces for conversation, show promotion, announcements, and genuine connection.

This model would support independent artists the most and help level the playing field. And I know this isn’t just my view; many conversations with fellow musicians echo the same concerns.

Importantly, technology is not something to be shied away from. It can and should support independent artists. We must not repeat the mistakes made with streaming when it comes to artificial intelligence. Used responsibly, AI should support creativity, not replace it, helping artists understand audiences, unlock new revenue pathways, reduce administrative friction, and spend more time creating rather than navigating broken systems.

Any new platform must incorporate this technology in the right way.

I’m as comfortable in the boardroom as I am on stage. And it’s through both business and performance that the future of the music industry will be shaped. But there won’t be one without independent musicians.

Now is the time to protect artists.

Now is the time to keep music alive.

Rosie Hewat is the founder and CEO of HR consultancy Rosie’s People, and a successful independent music artist performing as Candy Rose.

