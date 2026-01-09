The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we’ve seen on Grok is a disgrace. It is completely unacceptable"

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk has turned off the ability for Grok, his AI chatbot, to generate images for most users after it produced thousands of sexually explicit deepfake pictures of women and children.

The hard-right billionaire has faced a wave of backlash after users discovered they could ask X’s AI assistant to generate explicit images of real people without their permission. In response, Musk has removed the feature for any users who do not pay for X Premium. It comes after the UK Government hinted it could ban the social media platform as a result of the scandal. Read more: Grok gives out detailed information on suicide methods and techniques, LBC investigation finds Read more: 'I'm feeling spicy': Grok's new 'spicy' AI girlfriend will develop relationships with children

Downing Street said “all options were on the table” including a boycott of X as ministers backed regulator Ofcom to take action. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we’ve seen on Grok is a disgrace. It is completely unacceptable. “No-one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online and we won’t allow the proliferation of these demeaning images. “X needs to deal with this urgently and Ofcom has our full backing to take enforcement action wherever firms are failing to protect UK users. “It already has the power to issue fines of up to billions of pounds and even stop access to a site that is violating the law. “And when it comes to keeping people safe online, all options remain on the table.” Asked if the Government would stop using the app, the spokesman said: “All options are on the table.”

