By Alex Storey

Elon Musk has been told to "mind his own business" by a Home Office minister after the tech billionaire made a string of comments criticising the UK.

Downing Street hit back at the time, labelling the comments as "dangerous and inflammatory", while Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint told peers on Tuesday he felt it was "borderline incitement of violence." The minister told the House of Lords: "Personally, I just ignore it. We had an election, we've had 400-plus Labour Members of Parliament elected. "I stand here because the people of Great Britain have chosen a Labour Government. We have a duty to deliver what we can. "The people of Great Britain will choose the next government in maybe three-and-a-half or four years’ time, not some billionaire foreigner. "So I would suggest he buys a book on the British constitution out of his money, he reads it, he understands how it works, and he minds his own business."

Lord Hanson added: "I would certainly welcome much silence from Mr Musk. But again, I'll defend his right to have his opinion, I just don’t agree with it. "And also, I don't think actually it's really for somebody in his position to align himself with individuals who are trying to destroy much of the fabric of British society by their comments, and also I don't think it’s appropriate for him to express his views via some new-fangled machinery down the line to the United Kingdom. "We are a democracy, we know what we're doing, members opposite disagree with us, but all people in this society have a chance to judge the Government and they did vote for the Government less than 15 or 16 months ago." More than 100,000 attended the Unite The Kingdom Rally on September 13 which saw 23 people arrested and 26 police officers injured, including four who were seriously hurt.

More than 150 reports of anti-Muslim hate were made to the Tell Mama charity monitoring the issue in the seven days following the march. Lord Hanson told peers: "Elon Musk's remarks were wrong. The people who stepped over the line in that demonstration and in fact injured police officers were wrong. "And the incitement to that, which Mr Musk was on the border of doing, is absolutely wrong. "But ultimately, in the event of any action taken against him, it is for the police independently to make a judgment on those issues in the event that Mr Musk visits this country."