By Frankie Elliott

No one from Elon Musk's X attended a meeting on violence against women and girls hosted by the UK government, the technology secretary has told LBC.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on Call the Cabinet, Ms Kendall said: "Jess Phillips and I had a meeting to mark International Women's Day with all the tech companies, except X, who didn't come, on this issue of violence against women and girls. We spoke about the nature of algorithms that are pumping information to people, just because they know your age and gender. I think it's a really important thing." X's absence comes after it was revealed that Grok could produce racist rants if asked for "vulgar" comments by users in a sick new trend. Asked why she thought no one from X came to the meeting, Ms Kendall said: "I don't know why they didn't come, but they are always welcome to come and discuss what more they need to do to keep women and girls safe. "I think there should have been someone there. I'm sure there could have been someone from the company who could have come. Hopefully they will next time." It comes after the UK government described the latest Grok trend as "sickening and irresponsible", saying they go against British values. Streams of public posts on X showed vile AI-generated replies filled with racist vitriol about Islam and Hinduism, along with false claims about the Hillsborough disaster and Munich air crash. Users are able to access these responses by asking Grok to generate "vulgar" and no-holds-barred comments. It comes two months after the social media giant was threatened with being banned in Britain for producing sexualised images of women being undressed.