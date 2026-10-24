it comes just hours after Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Starlink and Starshield systems, which the country relies on to intercept drones, were back to normal

Elon Musk (left) accused Kyiv of violations of Starlink, following a conversation with Donald Trump (right). Picture: Geopix/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Elon Musk has accused Ukraine of violating its Starlink satellite system by using it for "offensive drone strikes to kill people".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Musk, who owns the systems, made the accusations on Saturday, to which US President Donald Trump ** The tech billionaire wrote on X: "Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. "That loophole was closed last week." Read more: Melania Trump secures ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for blockaded town 'on brink of disaster', White House claims Read more: US may launch fresh attack on Iran and 'take care of Cuba' afterwards, Trump tells Florida rally

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Saturday that the system had been restored. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Musk added: "Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. "Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. "Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia. "SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR." Trump said on Saturday that he had spoken to Musk on the issue.

It comes just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Starlink and Starshield systems, which the country relies on to intercept Russian drones, had resumed to normal speeds. Problems arose after Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel while pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries. Ukrainian officials said the restrictions, which capped operations at speeds of 160 kph (100 mph), hampered the military's ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations. In a video posted on Telegram on Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the US state department for resolving the issue.

An artilleryman of the Special Rifle Police Battalion sets up Starlink satellite internet system near the frontline in Donetsk region. Picture: Reuters