Elon Musk accuses Ukraine of 'violating' Starlink terms by using it for 'offensive drone strikes to kill people'
it comes just hours after Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Starlink and Starshield systems, which the country relies on to intercept drones, were back to normal
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Elon Musk has accused Ukraine of violating its Starlink satellite system by using it for "offensive drone strikes to kill people".
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Musk, who owns the systems, made the accusations on Saturday, to which US President Donald Trump **
The tech billionaire wrote on X: "Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people.
"That loophole was closed last week."
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Musk added: "Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now.
"Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact.
"Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia.
"SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR."
Trump said on Saturday that he had spoken to Musk on the issue.
It comes just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Starlink and Starshield systems, which the country relies on to intercept Russian drones, had resumed to normal speeds.
Problems arose after Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel while pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries.
Ukrainian officials said the restrictions, which capped operations at speeds of 160 kph (100 mph), hampered the military's ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations.
In a video posted on Telegram on Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the US state department for resolving the issue.
He said: "The main thing for today is that Starlink and Starshield have resumed operations at their pre-restriction speeds.
"The speeds are now at the level we need."
The restrictions sparked outrage in Ukraine, particularly as they coincided with disruptions to allied warnings about incoming Russian missile attacks.
Kyiv later said it continued to receive US intelligence.
Neither Musk nor the US government has acknowledged responsibility for restricting Starlink or Starshield in Ukraine.
Both have said publicly that any such decision could only have been taken by the other.