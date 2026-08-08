An aid charity is being investigated over alleged links to Hamas following the arrest of a Turkish man with ties to the organisation, the charity watchdog has said.

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The investigation intends to find out the extent of the charity’s links with Hasna and whether trustees are carrying out due diligence on partners and use of funds.

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into the Al-Khair Foundation, a Muslim faith UK-based charity purported to be providing emergency relief and developmental support around the world.

Hasna is being held pending extradition proceedings before he can be taken to New York to face charges brought by the US.

Mohammad Yousef Hasna, 45, from Istanbul, was arrested in the UK last week accused of conspiring to funnel money and supplies to Hamas through his senior role in what prosecutors say was a sham global humanitarian organisation.

The Al-Khair Foundation said it is “co-operating fully” with the inquiry and had already filed a serious incident report with the watchdog before it was launched.

A spokesperson for the foundation said: “Everywhere we work we are firmly committed to ensuring that the funds entrusted to us by our generous donors are used for their intended purpose: meeting the humanitarian needs of poor and marginalised people in the communities we serve.

“Al-Khair Foundation is deeply committed to supporting those in need in Gaza. Our significant support over many years has included providing food parcels, hot meals, clean water, medical aid, shelter materials, winter assistance and orphan and family support.”

The foundation also maintains that Hasna is not an employee but works with one of its global partners to enable the delivery of aid around the world.

US lawyer Jamie McDonald in New York alleged Hasna worked closely with Hamas’ senior leadership to deliver supplies, food and funding to Hamas under the guise of humanitarian aid.The US and the UK have designated Hamas a terrorist organisation.

The Al-Khair Foundation recorded an income of more than £74 million in the financial year ending July 31 2025, the watchdog said.

A Charity Commission statement published on Friday said: “Last month the commission received a complaint alleging the charity and its partners had connections to Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.“It also alleged the charity had funded the organisation.

The regulator immediately started examining the serious concerns raised and gathered more information to inform its assessment.“

The commission has now escalated its engagement to a statutory inquiry.”Al-Khair is also subject to a legal order restricting some financial transactions being made without the consent of the commission.

The charges lodged against Hasna include conspiring to provide material support to Hamas, conspiring to finance terrorism and financing terrorism.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

LBC has contacted the Al-Khair Foundation for comment.