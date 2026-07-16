Imam Dr Qari Asim, Co-Chair of the UK Muslim Network, and Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews spoke at the event on Thursday

Imam Dr Qari Asim, Co-Chair of the UK Muslim Network (L) Phil Rosenberg, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews (R). Picture: Board of Deputies of British Jews, 2026

By Georgia Bell

Muslim and Jewish leaders have united at a landmark summit in London in efforts to rebuild relations between their communities after the war in Gaza and the Hamas attacks on October 7.

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Phil Rosenberg said the conflict in the Middle East has 'left scars on all our hearts'. Picture: Getty

Dr Asim called for "courage, compassion and collaboration", and urged both communities to look beyond their differences. "We're not here today because we agree with each other, but rather we want to navigate how do we disagree with each other," he said. Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the violence in the Middle East has "left scars on all our hearts and, in many cases, broken them entirely”. Mr Rosenberg said: “Polarised narratives and a relentless stream of horrific images have eroded empathy, deepened divisions and contributed to obscene levels of antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

Dr Asim described the past three years as defined by 'suffering, silence and, at times, suspicion'. Picture: Getty

We must not import conflict into Britain,” he went on. “We must work together to export peace instead.” This comes amid what the summit organisers describe as unprecedented strains on relations between Britain's Muslim and Jewish communities since the attacks of October 7 and the war in Gaza - as well as alarming levels of antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred. Dr Asim said that every act of antisemitism or anti-Muslim hatred damages the country as a whole, and the country must learn to “disagree honestly and amicably”. "Our security and our dignity are intertwined," he added. "Whenever we see anti-Muslim hostility or an antisemitic incident, Britain diminishes."

Steve Reed, the Secretary of State for Communities, emphasised the government’s commitment to defending the right of Brits to 'live, worship and express their faith freely'. Picture: Getty