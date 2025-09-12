Britain can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines as the rest of the world acts against the global Muslim Brotherhood movement, Ghanem Nuseibeh writes.

By Ghanem Nuseibeh, Chairman of Muslims Against Antisemitism

Since its founding in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood has worked diligently to implement its stated slogan “Islam is the solution”. The movement started in Egypt but quickly spread across the world where Muslim communities exist, including Britain. While the Brotherhood claims to be a peaceful, democratic organisation, its ideology, actions and activities in Western communities have generated enormous controversy. Its self-professed aim is the establishment of a state governed by Sharia law under a caliphate and its core values include antisemitism and anti-Christian sentiments. The Muslim Brotherhood’s modus operandi consists of two parts. The first is to gather public support and the second is to increase influence. The movement has become adept at piggybacking on causes that are populist without breaking local laws. They infiltrate unassuming communities by running mosques and providing services to communities such as football clubs and language schools. They have made themselves an integral part of our society.

The other pillar of the Muslim Brotherhood strategy is influence, particularly in government and local government. They look for opportunistic gaps in countries to get involved in government infrastructure. Earlier this year, the French government was presented with a report about the Muslim Brotherhood in that country and warned about what was described as “entryism”. The Muslim Brotherhood wants its members to be part of government at all levels to influence policy to serve its interests. President Macron asked his government to come up with solutions to combat this. There is no doubt that the Muslim Brotherhood uses similar tactics in Britain. In fact, what the Muslim Brotherhood is trying to do in France is precisely what it has already managed to do on many levels in Britain. Current calls to define Islamophobia are very much at the heart of the strategy of the Brotherhood. It wants to criminalise criticism of Islamism, not to criminalise hate against Muslims. At the same time, Western societies are depicted as decadent and anti-Muslim. The movement has always been a step ahead of politicians. The sad reality is that Britain does not have a strategy to deal with the Muslim Brotherhood threat. A 2015 British government report into the Muslim Brotherhood focused on the global work of the movement and concluded that it should not be banned (unlike in several Middle Eastern countries, where it is proscribed as a terrorist organisation).