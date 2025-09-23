Moussa Kadri leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, where he was handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months for attacking a man in Knightsbridge. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A Muslim man who attacked another man who was burning a Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London has been spared jail.

Hamit Coskun, 51, shouted "f*** Islam", "Islam is religion of terrorism" and "Koran is burning", as he held a flaming Islamic text aloft during a protest in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, west London, on February 13. Moussa Kadri then came out of a residential building and told Mr Coskun "I'm going to kill you", before returning and slashing at him with a knife, later telling police he was protecting his religion, prosecutors said. Judge Adam Hiddleston handed Kadri a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. He is also required to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation.

Hamit Coskun leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he was sentenced to a £240 fine, with a statutory surcharge of £96 after he was found guilty of a religiously aggravated public order offence. Picture: Alamy

The judge said that the way Kadri lost his temper was "disgraceful". He went on: "Use of blades is a curse on our community." Kadri, 59, of Kensington, west London, had pleaded guilty to assault and having a bladed article in a public place. Turkey-born Coskun, who is half Kurdish and half Armenian, travelled from his home in the Midlands and set fire to the Koran at about 2pm, prosecutors previously said. Kadri approached and asked Coskun why he was burning it. Coskun could be heard in footage making a reference to "terrorist" and Kadri called him "a f****** idiot" and said "one sec, I’m coming back" and "I’m going to kill you now", prosecutors said. Kadri later returned holding a knife and slashed at Coskun, the court heard. The footage appeared to show Coskun backing away and using the burning Koran to deflect Kadri, who slashed out at him again, prosecutors said.

Moussa Kadri leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where he is involved in proceedings after attacking a man who burned a Koran outside the Turkish consulate. Picture: Alamy