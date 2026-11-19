Muslims forecast to outnumber Christians by 2035
By 2070, there are estimated to be around 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide, compared with 3 billion Christians.
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Islam is expected to surpass Christianity as the world's biggest religion by 2035, as the birth rate among Muslims outpaces that of any other faith.
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While Christianity has long been the world’s largest religion, Islam is growing more quickly, according to a new Pew Research Centre study.
By 2070, there are estimated to be around 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide, compared with 3 billion Christians.
Christianity is still expected to grow in overall numbers over the coming decades, but at a slower rate than Islam.
Islam will account for the largest portion of the global population - 37%, up from 26% in 2020. Christianity, meanwhile, is expected to hold steady at around 29%.
Pew says the change is being driven mainly by higher birth rates in Muslim-majority communities, rather than religious conversion.
"It's the babies," said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that changing religious identity is a much smaller factor than fertility rates.
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Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 for Christian women.
Across all other religious groups combined, the average was 1.6 children per woman - below the 2.1 replacement level.
Natural population growth is expected to remain the main driver of change, although people switching faith will still have an impact.
Around 9.2 million Muslims are projected to become Christian by 2070, slightly more than the 9 million Christians expected to become Muslim.
Both religions are forecast to lose more people through conversion than they gain, although Christianity’s net loss is projected to be far larger: 105 million, compared with 8 million for Islam.
Meanwhile, Hindus and Jews are expected to grow in number but make up a smaller share of the world’s population.
Buddhists are forecast to decline both in number and proportion.
While the numbers of religiously unaffiliated people will grow in most countries in the coming decades, the overall share of people with no religious affiliation is projected to fall from 24% in 2020 to 17% by 2070.
This is because those increases will be entirely outweighed by the dwindling population forecast for China, where most of the world's non-believers currently reside.
However, the UK, France and South Korea are expected to join the list of countries where the unaffiliated form a majority – reaching 13 countries by 2070.
The world's overall population is projected to increase 29% between 2020 and 2070, with Islam and Christianity the only two religious groups forecast to keep pace with or exceed that growth rate, expanding by 80% and 30%, respectively.
By 2070, Muslims are projected to gain 1.6 billion people through births exceeding deaths, compared with 792 million Christians.