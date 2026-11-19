By 2070, there are estimated to be around 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide, compared with 3 billion Christians.

People and pilgrims gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque Complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. Picture: -/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Islam is expected to surpass Christianity as the world's biggest religion by 2035, as the birth rate among Muslims outpaces that of any other faith.

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While Christianity has long been the world’s largest religion, Islam is growing more quickly, according to a new Pew Research Centre study. By 2070, there are estimated to be around 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide, compared with 3 billion Christians. Christianity is still expected to grow in overall numbers over the coming decades, but at a slower rate than Islam. Islam will account for the largest portion of the global population - 37%, up from 26% in 2020. Christianity, meanwhile, is expected to hold steady at around 29%. Pew says the change is being driven mainly by higher birth rates in Muslim-majority communities, rather than religious conversion. "It's the babies," said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that changing religious identity is a much smaller factor than fertility rates. Read more: 'I know you struggled with my name': First Muslim senator's message to Trump after historic Michigan win Read more: Millions turn out in record crowd for Pope Leo as he calls Peru his homeland in emotional visit

Pope Leo XIV arrives to celebrate Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark the 400th anniversary of its dedication by Pope Urban VIII on Wednesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 for Christian women. Across all other religious groups combined, the average was 1.6 children per woman - below the 2.1 replacement level. Natural population growth is expected to remain the main driver of change, although people switching faith will still have an impact. Around 9.2 million Muslims are projected to become Christian by 2070, slightly more than the 9 million Christians expected to become Muslim. Both religions are forecast to lose more people through conversion than they gain, although Christianity’s net loss is projected to be far larger: 105 million, compared with 8 million for Islam.

Muslim worshippers perform prayers inside the Abu Nasr Al-Farabi Mosque in Astana, Kazakhstan. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy