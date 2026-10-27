Muslims in Britain have “lived through some of the worst examples of division” and hatred, Andy Burnham told community leaders as he vowed to draw a line under a “decade of division”.

“And we do recognise that and obviously we want to work with you to see if we can draw that line.”

“I know Muslim communities across different parts of the country have, really, in many ways lived through some of the worst examples of division and the hatred that people experience in a very casual way in the social media space, it’s become suddenly all too prevalent.

Mr Burnham said he was determined to build a “more positive, hopeful feeling” in Britain “and move the country beyond some of what we’ve all lived through in the last 10 years”.

“I’m really clear in saying that we cannot have another decade of division like the one we’ve lived through,” he told the Tuesday gathering in No 10.

The Prime Minister denounced “unacceptable” language used by some of his political rivals as he hosted his first roundtable for Muslim community leaders since entering Downing Street.

He said: “I think perhaps the way the political debate is at times, Angela referenced some of the positions of opposition parties to us anyway, they are completely unacceptable.

“And some of the language that they use about the community is unacceptable.

“We just need to find ways with you to demonstrate that more and more.

“And, actually, to talk about the positive contribution of the community to British life in every way.”

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has faced accusations of Islamophobia, with 27 MPs in May calling for the Equality and Human Rights Commission to investigate “comments that seek to spread hatred against Muslims because they are Muslim”.

Mr Burnham said the Government wanted to work with Muslim representatives to counter hatred, discrimination and Islamophobia.

He also pointed to plans to appoint an anti-Muslim hostility adviser and discussions about a national war memorial.

Earlier this year, ministers began searching for organisations to create a permanent memorial marking the contribution of Muslims to British war efforts during the first and second world wars.

Concluding his opening remarks, Mr Burnham said: “I look to be a Prime Minister that is alongside the community, visibly so, very much sending that message particularly to younger Muslims across Britain, that this is their country, this country is behind them, working to support them, opening up opportunity, all of those things are very much things I want to focus on in my time in office.”

Attendees included crossbench peer Baroness Gohir, who leads the Muslim Women’s Network; Bibi Khan of the London Islamic Cultural Centre; and Javed Khan, managing director of the Equi think tank; and Shabir Randeree and Akeela Ahmed, chairman and chief executive of the British Muslim Trust (BMT).

Mr Randeree said he called for a “whole society response” to growing hate towards the community at the roundtable.

He told the Press Association in a statement afterwards: “At a time when anti-Muslim hostility is unquestionably increasing, the Prime Minister’s commitment to tackle the rising tide of hatred against Britain’s Muslims is welcome and reassuring.

“His commitment to addressing the gaps in hate crime standards, tackling the foul torrent of online abuse and to overcoming the forces of division were meaningful and unequivocal and we look forward to working with him on that important work.

“Every five days in this country a mosque experiences an attack or hate incident, and our research shows one in six of the wider population now hold hostile views towards Muslims.

“As we told the Prime Minister earlier today, solving this problem must not be left to British Muslims alone – this is an emergency that requires a whole society response.

“We will only prosper as a society if we take community cohesion seriously, and if work hard to bring people together.

“That is Britain at its best, and that is the Britain BMT is working hard to build.”

Muslim Council of Britain secretary general Wajid Akhter said: “We welcome the Prime Minister engaging with the British Muslim community.

“At a time when families are facing economic pressures and concern is growing about racism, Islamophobia and division, that dialogue matters.

“But meaningful engagement must go further.