The cruise ship gripped by a deadly hantavirus outbreak will move to the Canary Islands after three people infected with the illness are evacuated to Cape Verde.

Read More: Three people to be evacuated from stricken cruise ship to the Netherlands amid hantavirus outbreak

The update comes after it was confirmed that three people will be evacuated to Cape Verde and then onto the Netherlands after being infected by the deadly rat-borne virus.

The ministry did not confirm the port at which the stricken ship will dock, but has said it will allow for passengers and crew to be examined, treated and transferred to their countries of origin.

Spain's health ministry has confirmed that the MV Hondius will move to the Canary Islands and is expected to arrive in the next three or four days.

The ship’s operator, Oceanside Expeditions, confirmed that a Dutch husband and wife, and a German, who were on board the ship, have died. Two cases of hantavirus have been confirmed, the company said.

One person associated with a guest who died will also be evacuated.

Once the three people are on their way to the Netherlands, the ship will begin repositioning.

"Our plan is to proceed to the Canary Islands, either Gran Canaria or Tenerife, which will take three days of sailing. Discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities. This will be shared when concrete plans are available," the update stated.

More than 20 Brits are trapped on the MV Hondius off the coast of Cape Verde. They have been there since Sunday, after the deaths of the three passengers.

The UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said on X that the Government was "putting plans in place" to help the Brits stuck on the ship.

In a post on X, Sir Keir said: “My thoughts are with those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius.

“We are working closely with international partners to support British nationals on board and we’re putting plans in place for their safe onward travel.

“The risk to the wider public remains very low – protecting the British people is our number one priority.”