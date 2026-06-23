Lara Bird has been hit with backlash after appearing to 'cross her fingers' whilst being sworn in as an MP in Parliament

The new MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry was sworn in at Parliament on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A new MP has been accused of making a “mockery” of the oath by crossing her fingers whilst being sworn in.

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Lara Bird, SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, was sworn in at Parliament on Monday. Standing before Parliament, she says: “I take this oath only so that I can serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. My first allegiance is and always will be the sovereign people of Scotland.

Newly elected SNP MP Lara Bird has been accused of crossing her fingers while taking her oath in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

Today, I was officially sworn in at Parliament.



I took this Oath in order to serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - and declared that my loyalty will always be to the people of Scotland.



It is a privilege to serve and represent our communities as your Member of… pic.twitter.com/GP3ersApdx — Lara Bird SNP (@larabirdsnp) June 22, 2026

She captioned the video on X: "Today, I was officially sworn in at Parliament. I took this Oath in order to serve the people of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry - and declared that my loyalty will always be to the people of Scotland. “It is a privilege to serve and represent our communities as your Member of Parliament.” The controversial move has sparked backlash from critics on social media. One user commented on the footage: “You shouldn’t be an MP if you’re going to disrespect the House and can’t take your oath properly.” Another commented: “If you had a genuine hinterland and any principles, then you’d have refused to take the oath: I may disagree with Sinn Féin members, but I respect their stance. Crossing fingers is the act of someone better suited for the playground.”

Lara was congratulated by John Swinney following her win in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election. Picture: Alamy

Some users have accused the MP of being “childish”, writing: Crossing your fingers while taking the parliamentary oath isn’t a clever protest - it’s childish and undermines the seriousness of the role you’ve just been elected to. "It comes across like a 10-year-old trying to get away with telling a fib to their mum.” They went on: “You were elected to serve your constituents in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, not to turn a formal constitutional requirement into a stunt. “If you have such deep objections to the oath, the honest thing would be to decline it properly rather than perform this immature gesture.

Lara Bird's controversial oath has elicited chatter on social media. Picture: Alamy