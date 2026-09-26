Other clubs are reportedly considering taking legal action against thee eight-time Premier League champions

Lisa Nandy told LBC that her heart goes out to Man City fans but said the integrity of the game must be upheld. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Alex Storey

The Culture Secretary has told LBC that the integrity of the football must be upheld but said her "heart goes out" to Manchester City fans after the club was found guilty on all but one of the 115 financial charges.

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City who have been found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching financial rules. Picture: Alamy

Ms Nandy said: "Obviously City contests the charges and there is a way to go with the process. "But my heart really does go out to football fans, especially City fans who'll be very worried, but all fans who need to know that the game is fair, that the rules are fair, that they're applied consistently, and that the integrity of the game is upheld. "I'm obviously speaking to the Premier League, speaking to City and other clubs in my capacity as Sports Secretary, and I want to see this resolved as swiftly as possible for the sake of the game." Reports in The Athletic this morning suggest other Premier League clubs are preparing to take legal action against City in response to the verdict.

Discussions between clubs are said to be "intensifying" about possible compensation claims. Ms Nandy said: "I've read the same speculation in the papers as everybody else, and I think it is fair to reflect that there is real concern about this across the football world. "But there is some way to go with this investigation and City contest the charges. "These rules were drawn up by the Premier League clubs because there was concern that clubs weren't living within their means, and that was not just harming clubs but harming the league. "The Premier League is one of our most successful exports. It brings joy to millions of people around the world, and the sooner that we can resolve this to make sure that people can have confidence in the game, the better for all of us."

Lisa Nandy called for a swift resolution. Picture: Alamy

City are are expected to appeal the decision, but if it fails, a worst-case scenario could involve a points deduction or even relegation. However, no sanctions have selected yet and a range of possibilities remain on the table, reports say. City had been charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as failing to provide full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13. They were also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in contracts with players between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and with failing to co-operate with the investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.

Sanctions have not yet been decided. Picture: Alamy